Grain Commission Announces Grading Changes For 2017/18 Crop Year

Manitoba Agriculture has confirmed that a second case of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus has been found in a finisher hog operation in south central Manitoba. The case was confirmed on July 14th,…
Many farmers have had to deal with hail damage in their canola over the past couple of weeks. Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, says depending on what stage the plant…
It was a tough year for many winter wheat growers in Manitoba. Jake Davidson, executive director of Winter Cereals Manitoba, says much of the crop died as a result of warmer weather in January and…
Soybeans in Manitoba are quickly advancing. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), explains where the crop is at. "Currently soybean crops range from…
Business Risk Management programs will once again be part of the next agricultural policy framework. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion investment that will come into…
Those involved in the Canadian livestock supply chain are being invited to participate in livestock premises identification as part of Premises ID Week, taking place July 25-31, 2017. The initiative…
In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says crops are advancing quickly thanks to hot and humid weather conditions across much of the province. Winter cereals and some early seeded spring…
The Government of Canada has extended its consultation period for its upcoming National Food Policy. The comment period has now been extended to August 31, 2017. Over 22,000 Canadians have already…
Ag leaders across Canada are looking forward to the new Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which was announced on Friday. The five-year, $3 billion investment will come into effect April 1, 2018,…
Italy has announced that country of origin labelling will soon be required on pasta packages sold in that country. That's bad news for Canadian wheat farmers. Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says…
The president of the Flax Council of Canada has decided to retire. Donald Kerr will be retiring from day to day activities at the Flax Council, however he will do some contract work for the Council…
Show Manager Rob O’Connor says they have seen a lot of interest in this year’s show with strong attendance. The show now into its third year continues to grow and expand with over 400 exhibitors, and…
A number of blue fields are starting to show up in Manitoba. Flax Council of Canada Extension Agronomist Rachel Evans says the crop is quite variable, with some fields just starting to flower, while…
The re-negotiation of NAFTA was a topic of discussion last week during the Canadian Federation of Agriculture's Annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable in St. John's, Newfoundland. CFA President…
A condition in soybeans known as Iron Deficiency Chlorosis (IDC) appeared to be a lot worse this year compared to previous years. The province's pulse specialist Dennis Lange says due to last year's…