Grain Commission Announces Grading Changes For 2017/18 Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) has announced grain grading changes for the 2017 to 2018 crop year in western Canada taking effect August 1, 2017.

The CGC will be adding an ergot tolerance of 0.05% in all grades of fababeans and chickpeas.

They'll also be changing the tolerance for grasshopper and army worm damage from 8% to 6% in No. 3 Canada Western Red Spring, No. 3 Canada Western Hard White Spring and No. 3 Canada Northern Hard Red Wheat.

The tolerance for grasshopper and army worm damage was tightened after research showed that 8% grasshopper and army worm damage can impact end-use functionality.

An up-to-date official grain grading guide can be found on the CGC website.