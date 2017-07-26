Government of Canada Extends Food Policy Consultations

The Government of Canada has extended its consultation period for its upcoming National Food Policy.

The comment period has now been extended to August 31, 2017. Over 22,000 Canadians have already completed the online survey that was launched back in May.

"Canadians' responses to our online survey show they truly care about food issues," said Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of the extended comment period, and I look forward to hearing from a variety of perspectives throughout regional consultations and community discussions. Understanding Canadians' priorities will be essential as we develop A Food Policy for Canada."

The federal government also plans to host regional engagement sessions across Canada throughout August and September.

A food policy is a way to address issues related to the production, processing, distribution, and consumption of food. A Food Policy for Canada will cover all food sources, including primary agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, and processing.

Feedback from consultations will be reflected in a "What We Heard Report".