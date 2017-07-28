Goss's Wilt Affecting Manitoba Corn

  • Print
Manitoba Agriculture says Goss's Wilt symptoms have been observed in some corn fields.

The weekly Insect and Disease Update also notes barley yellow dwarf virus is a current concern in oat fields around the province.

For insects, diamondback moth is above economic threshold in some fields, and insecticide applications are occurring.

Aphids have been a concern in some cereal fields.

Soybean aphids can now be found in many fields. They are generally well below the economic threshold, but some higher populations do exist.

Green cloverworm is being found in some soybean fields in the eastern part of Manitoba, but just at low levels.

Thistle caterpillars have been turning to pupae and adult butterflies, and levels of larvae have decreased.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

