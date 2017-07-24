Flax Starting To Flower

A number of blue fields are starting to show up in Manitoba.

Flax Council of Canada Extension Agronomist Rachel Evans says the crop is quite variable, with some fields just starting to flower, while others are already in full bloom.

She talked about one fungal disease that growers should be on the lookout for.

"Certainly with our drier year this year, we've seen less pasmo showing up in the field...However I would say that growers should be out there monitoring for signs of pasmo, and that shows up as spotting on the lower leaves that can then move up towards the upper part of the plant."

Evans says producers should be ready to apply fungicide if symptoms start to appear.

She adds you'll want to target the plant seven to ten days after the start of flowering.