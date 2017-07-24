The president of the Flax Council of Canada has decided to retire.

Donald Kerr will be retiring from day to day activities at the Flax Council, however he will do some contract work for the Council regarding long term planning for the flax industry.

“Over the last three years Don was active in building a stronger production research program, creating a flax agronomy program with our first dedicated agronomist, and actively promoted open international trade of flax and flax products. The Board of Directors would like to thank Don for his leadership and wish him well in his retirement”, said Chair Brian Johnson.

Johnson noted over the last three years Kerr was active in building a stronger production research program, creating a flax agronomy program with the first dedicated agronomist, and actively promoted open international trade of flax and flax products.

“During my time as President I very much appreciated the passion and professional assistance shown from staff, the Board and Stakeholders from all along the value chain”, said Kerr.

The Flax Council is a national trade association that promotes flax for food, feed and industrial uses in domestic and international markets from its office in Winnipeg. The Council represents the entire flax industry, including flax producers, manufacturers, shippers and exporters.