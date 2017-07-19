First Case of PED Confirmed West of Red River

The first case of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) has been discovered west of the Red River.

A case of the disease has been confirmed at a finisher operation in the Altona area.

Manitoba Pork General Manager Andrew Dickson says that animals that were moved to the barn originally tested negative, however it was revealed after they had arrived that the home barn was confirmed positive.

Dickson notes part of the problem is that by the time test results come back, the animals can be infected when they are being moved.

He explains this particular case is an isolated incident, and he's not concerned that the disease will spread further west.

"Measures are being taken to mitigate the problem, all of the producers in the area have been advised as to what's happening," said Dickson. "There's been steps taken to make sure that the disease is contained on that farm and it will be cleaned up."

He says about 20 per cent of the provincial sow heard is now infected with the PED virus, with a total of 59 sites testing positive this year.