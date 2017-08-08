The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is reminding farmers to properly declare the commodity they're delivering in order to protect Canada's domestic and export markets.

Farmers are encouraged to refer to the Keep It Clean online resources and Cereal Canada’s Keep It Clean Cereals Campaign.

“We are raising awareness of these resources as the harvest season approaches to ensure individual producers are safeguarded, and that the wheat and barley grown in Manitoba will meet all end-user requirements, domestically and internationally,” says Fred Greig, MWBGA chair.

If applying glyphosate at the pre-harvest timing, farmers are advised to strictly follow label instructions.

Producers are also being encouraged to talk with their grain buyers to know the requirements for market acceptance and to obtain details for the Declaration of Eligibility For Delivery form.