Farm Products Marketing Council Rules In Favour Of Manitoba Chicken Producers

The Manitoba Farm Products Marketing Council has decided to uphold the introduction of the annual speciality quota program introduced by Manitoba Chicken Producers earlier this year.

An appeal had been launched to challenge the program.

Manitoba Chicken Producers says the program provides improved opportunities for smaller scale farmers to meet the demand for different types of meat chickens.

"We believe the decision is fair and reasonable. allowing the annual speciality quota program to continue means more choices for consumers, and more options for farmers." said Wayne Hiltz, MCP’s executive director.

The only change made by the council was to see the postponement of an administrative charge.