The hot, dry temperatures we're experiencing on the Prairies are expected to remain for the short term.

That from Drew Lerner, senior agricultural meteorologist with World Weather Inc.

He notes while it's hot now, frost could be a concern later in the fall.

"Certainly looks as thought the tenancy for warmer than normal conditions and a drier tenancy is going to be with us in August. September, with the air being so dry, I'm a little bit concerned about that frost and freeze risk because it'll be easy for these temperatures to come crashing down with the low humidity."

Lerner says many areas on the Prairies are experiencing record drought conditions this year.

He's concerned we may not get the rains needed to replenish the soil in time for next year's spring seeding.