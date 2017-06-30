Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - June 28

Insects

Alfalfa weevil continues to be reported at high levels in some fields.

Cereal leaf beetle and thrips are noticeable in some fields of small grain cereals, but are below economical levels.

Low levels of thistle caterpillars have also been noted.

Disease

Bacterial blight in oats has been detected in the Red River Valley. However, as temperatures increase, plants will typically grow out of the symptoms.

Loose smut has been detected in a wheat field near Niverville.

Phytophthora root rot in soybeans has been reported in the Red River Valley. The disease thrives under wet conditions and can cause yield loss depending on incidence.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT