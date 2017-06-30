Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - June 28

On Tuesday, Canada's Competition Bureau said it would approve a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical. This after both firms agreed to dispose of some of their assets. The merger is expected…
There is no 'magic bullet' when it comes to dealing with iron deficiency chlorosis in soybeans. That from Dennis Lange, pulse specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. He says the condition is caused…
A mix of people, including farmers, students, and researchers, participated in a 4R Nitrogen Management Tour on Wednesday in the Carman area. The plot tour, which wrapped up at the University of…
The Manitoba government is launching two new grant programs to help livestock producers fund activities related to bovine tuberculosis prevention in the Riding Mountain Eradication Area. “While TB…
Manitoba Pork is speaking out following a barn fire earlier this month near New Bothwell, MB which claimed the life about 3,500 hogs. Manager of Sustainable Development Mike Teillet says accidents do…
Co-op is pitching in to help out the Manitoba Beef & Forage Initiatives (MBFI). The research farm, with three sites near Brandon, will receive $125,000 in funding from Co-op Community Spaces, a…
Winnipeg-based Richardson International has acquired European Oat Millers. The company, which is based in Bedford, England, is a leader in the oat milling business. It's the second largest oat miller…
According to Manitoba Agriculture, cooler temperatures over the past week have slowed the growth of warm seeded crops. Most regions received precipitation over the past seven days, with amounts…
Forage producers across the prairies are being advised to keep a lookout for any problems with Alfalfa Weevils. Lorne Klein is a Regional Forage Specialist and says he’s been hearing reports of…
The 8th Canadian Barley Symposium is underway this week in Winnipeg. Its being held in conjunction with the 22nd North American Barley Researchers Workshop. John O'Donovan of Agriculture and…
About 200 people attended the second annual CanolaPALOOZA event held Thursday in Portage la Prairie. The event was hosted by the Canola Council of Canada, Manitoba Canola Growers and Agriculture and…
Now's the time that farmers should be thinking about purchasing private crop hail insurance. That from Colin Harbinson, agent manager for Dale's Hail Insurance at Rempel Insurance in Morris, MB. He…
In its latest insect and disease update, Manitoba Agriculture says that alfalfa weevil has been reported at high levels in fields in the Interlake, southwest, and northwest regions. On the disease…
A two-day summit discussing a Food Policy for Canada wrapped up Friday in Ottawa. A Food Policy for Canada will be the first-of-its-kind for the Government of Canada and will cover the entire food…
Progress has been made towards the potential merger of five of the province's commodity organizations. The working group exploring the merger has announced the hiring of advisory firm Synthesis…