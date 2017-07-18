Dairy Farmers of Canada Not Concerned With U.S. Starting Position For NAFTA Talks

  • Print
In a statement released Monday, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) says it is currently reviewing the U.S. starting positions for the re-negotiation of NAFTA.

The U.S. is seeking to eliminate non-tariff barriers to its agricultural exports.

DFC says "that the U.S. objectives remain fairly broad, and there isn't anything new."

It adds that dairy wasn’t part of the first NAFTA agreement, and there is no valid new evidence to support that dairy should be discussed in this round of talks.

DFC further commented, "The U.S. has a positive and growing dairy trade balance with Canada. Canada’s dairy policies respect international trade laws. The United States is only looking to Canada’s market because they have overproduced. When too much milk is produced, prices crash, and the end result is job loss, loss of income for farmers, and in some cases, farmers having to shut down their farms."

Canada's own consultation on the re-negotiation of NAFTA is ending Tuesday (July 18).

