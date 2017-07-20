Dairy Farmers of Canada Elects New President

In its weekly crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says above normal temperatures over the past seven days have helped crops advance. Much of the province received rainfall over the past week, however…
In a statement released Monday, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) says it is currently reviewing the U.S. starting positions for the re-negotiation of NAFTA. The U.S. is seeking to eliminate non-tariff…
Resolutions – KAP Advisory Council Meeting – July 13, 2017 (Brandon, MB) 1) Natural gas expansionBecause of limited access to natural gas in rural Manitoba, in part due to barriers set by the Public…
Manitoba's sunflower crop has been soaking up the recent heat and moisture. Daryl Rex, agronomist with the National Sunflower Association of Canada (NSAC), explains where the crop is at. "There…
A number of organizations, including the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, have banded together to form the Manitobans Against Carbon Taxes Coalition. The group is asking the province to…
Farm Credit Canada's chief agricultural economist says now is a good time for farmers to review their financial strategy. J.P. Gervais made the comments in response to the Bank of Canada increasing…
Purple corn has been showing up in many Manitoba fields this year. Manitoba Agriculture's Soil Fertility Specialist John Heard talked about some of the causes last week at the Crop Diagnostic School…
Organizations representing thousands of concerned Manitoba businesses and residents, have joined together to publicly oppose the carbon tax. The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, the…
There are reports of stripe rust across Manitoba, with high severity showing up in fields that did not receive a fungicide application. That according to the latest Insect and Disease Update released…
The Canadian Grain Commission says it will reduce user fees for official grain inspection and weighing services as of August 1, 2017. Additional fees for overtime related to official grain inspection…
Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) says plant development stages are moving fast. Production Specialist Cassandra Tkachuk notes most soybeans are starting to flower, as are field peas. There…
Research on nitrogen levels is currently being done at the University of Manitoba's Ian N. Morrison site in Carman. Amy Mangin discussed her work at an event held last month. "We're looking at…
In its weekly crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says that warm temperatures over the past seven days led to rapid growth in many crops across the province. However conditions were dry in much of the…
The Manitoba Horse Council (MHC) says that several horses in the province have tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The disease, which is also known as "Swamp Fever", is a potentially…
The Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA) says the Government of Canada needs to be included in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in order to meet its agri-food export targets. The Liberals set…