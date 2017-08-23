Dairy Concerns Not Going To Make Or Break NAFTA

Officials from the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) met with their counterparts from the U.S. and Mexico last week in Washington as part of the opening of the NAFTA renegotiations.

Those talks wrapped up over the weekend.

CFA President Ron Bonnett says while dairy is being talked about, he doesn't think it will be a major issue.

"Even with our discussions with the American Farm Bureau, they know and they're not apologizing that dairy is an issue but I don't think it's one of those issues that they're going to die on. I think it's a concern for them, but I think what they're more worried about is people getting caught up in a side issue and disturbing what has actually worked fairly well."

Leaders from the three countries will meet in Mexico City to resume NAFTA talks at the start of September.