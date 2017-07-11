Cigi Marks 50th Intl Grain Industry Program

The Canadian International Grains Institute (Cigi) is marking its 50 International Grain Industry Program this week.

Twenty-two customers from 14 countries are in Winnipeg for two weeks of technical demonstrations, industry sessions and tours focused on Canadian wheat.

“For the 50th time, Cigi’s International Grain Industry Program is welcoming key Canadian wheat customers from around the world,” says JoAnne Buth, Cigi CEO. “We’re celebrating a milestone that has involved buyers of millions of tonnes of Canadian wheat over the past 44 years.”

Since 1973 more than 1,000 wheat customers from 81 countries on six continents have participated in the program.

A special supper was held Monday night at Richardson's Kelburn Farm south of Winnipeg to mark the occasion.