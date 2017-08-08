  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes.

Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the agriculture industry needs to do a better job of communicating to the public.

"We need scientists and farmers to come out of the fields and labs to explain why the new technology is good for consumers and our planet," he explained. "We know how the science will benefit agriculture, but how will the new techniques benefit someone in downtown Toronto with no connection to the farm?"

Dahl says the next step in gene editing technology is very promising.

"Technology is now allowing us to turn on or off specific characteristics in a plant's genome. That is going to allow us to very rapidly bring on new traits such as drought tolerance and hopefully things like fusarium tolerance."

He notes this new technology will help agriculture adapt to climate change.

"This is how we will deliver new productive seeds to small landholders around the world who are looking for a path out of poverty. This
is how we will feed a growing population. The world really is on the edge of another green revolution."

Dahl adds that government regulations will be important going forward.

More Ag News

Cereals Canada President Says The Future Of Gene Editing Technology Is Here

The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes. Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the…

Officials Discuss Hog Transport Truck Washing Regulations

Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus. They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog…

CFIA Offering Alternative Program For Grain Testing

This week Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced an alternative service delivery program for grain testing. The program called Recognition of Export Grain Analysis by Authorized…

(VIDEO) Wesmar Seeds Showcases New Corn, Soybean Varieties

About 50 people gathered near Altona Thursday for Wesmar Seeds 2017 Summer Information Plot Tour. The company gave an update on brand new varieties regarding the Xtend soybean and Enlist corn…

Manitoba Marks 30th Anniversary of 4-H Student Exchange Program

Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program. Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local…

Phytophthora Root Rot Reported In Soybeans

In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province. Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident…

Diamondback Moth A Concern In Canola

Canola growers have been dealing with a high amount of diamondback moth larva feeding on their crops over the past few weeks. The main concern is in the southwest, although there have been other…

Canadian Wheat Board's Monopoly Ended Five Years Ago

It was 5 years ago that farmers were given a marketing choice. The Canadian Wheat Board's single desk marketing power ended on August 1st, 2012. Jim Wickett, the Chair of the Western Canadian Wheat…

Research Reveals That Feeding Sows More During Pregnancy Increases Milk Production

Research by Dr. Chantal Farmer of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revealed that the amount of food a sow eats during pregnancy affects how much milk she will produce. Sows often do not produce…

DFM Chair Says Canadian Government Missed Opportunity With Cheese Import Licenses

The federal government has unveiled a pair of programs to compensate the Canadian dairy industry for some of the hardships that will be felt as part of the Canada-European Union trade deal (CETA).…

CCA Pushing For Solution To Japan Beef Tariffs

The Japanese market has become a high value market for Canadian beef because of the middle class and upper class population that value our high end product. Starting this week, frozen Canadian beef…

Ottawa Announces Two New Dairy Programs

The federal government has announced the fulfillment of a commitment made to dairy producers last November. Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay unveiled two programs worth $350 million, aimed at dairy…

Manitoba Experiencing Below Normal Precipitation

Manitoba Agriculture is reporting that much of the southern portion of the province has received below seventy per cent of normal precipitation since May 1, 2017. The majority of the Red River Valley…

Crop Hail Report

The Canadian Crop Hail Association has released its latest hail report. Manitoba has been fairly quiet since July 9th in terms of hail storms. The most recent storm that resulted in a number of…

Harvest Underway In Manitoba - Weekly Crop Report, July 31

Winter wheat and fall rye harvest is underway in central Manitoba. In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says grass seed harvest has also begun in central Manitoba and the Interlake. Many…

Dry Conditions Could Lead To Early Season Frost

The hot, dry temperatures we're experiencing on the Prairies are expected to remain for the short term. That from Drew Lerner, senior agricultural meteorologist with World Weather Inc. He notes while…

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Found In Manitoba Oats

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) has been observed in some oat fields in Manitoba. Holly Derksen, plant pathologist with Manitoba Agriculture, says farmers will notice patches in the field that look…

Soy Canada Supports Westman Soybean Processing Facility

Soy Canada has given its support to a group in western Manitoba working to bring a soybean processing facility to the area. Westman Opportunities Leadership Group is spearheading the effort, with…

Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

The Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus outbreak in southeast Manitoba has been top of mind for ag officials in Ottawa, according to Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay. He notes the issue was…

CETA Could Mean $600 Million a Year in Beef Exports to Europe

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and Europe presents opportunities for the Canadian Beef Industry. The agreement, also known as CETA, will eliminate the high tariff on…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

Japan Imposes Tariff On Canadian Beef

Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

(VIDEO) Manitoba Pork Updates Producers On PED Situation

Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

MacAulay Visits Oregon and Idaho To Promote Trade

Goss's Wilt Affecting Manitoba Corn

Grain Commission Announces Grading Changes For 2017/18 Crop Year

Alfalfa Growers Wrapping Up Second Cut

C.R.O.P. Helps Growers Prepare For Roquette

C.R.O.P. Field Day Showcases Experimental Crop Varieties in Portage

*UPDATED* Lowe Farm Identified As Site Of Second PED Case West Of Red River

Recovery Possible For Hail Damaged Canola

Winter Wheat Harvest Right Around The Corner

Seeds Starting To Develop In Soybeans

Ag Minister Concerned About Late Entry Into BRM Program

Livestock Producers Encouraged To Participate In Premises Identification

Manitoba Crop Report - July 24

Government of Canada Extends Food Policy Consultations

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Amazing Race Camp

08 August 2017 9:00 am - 11 August 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Animal Planet

08 August 2017 9:00 am - 11 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

09 August 2017 8:45 am - 10:30 am

Royal Canadian Legion, Steinbach





Login