Carman Research Looking At Updating Nitrogen Recommendations For Spring Wheat

Details
Category: Agricultural News

Research on nitrogen levels is currently being done at the University of Manitoba's Ian N. Morrison site in Carman.

Amy Mangin discussed her work at an event held last month.

"We're looking at updating some of the nitrogen recommendations for spring wheat, just because a lot of our Manitoba recommendations for nitrogen were based off of lower yielding varieties and they're recommending extremely high amounts of nitrogen for these new varieties that can yield 80 to 100 pounds per acre."

A final report is expected next spring, as this is the second year of the two-year study.

The preliminary funder of the project is the Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association.

