Canadian Wheat Board's Monopoly Ended Five Years Ago

It was 5 years ago that farmers were given a marketing choice.

The Canadian Wheat Board's single desk marketing power ended on August 1st, 2012.

Jim Wickett, the Chair of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association says his organization pushed for changes and 5 years later he couldn’t be happier; as producers get to choose their own price.

"You can lock that price in, and go accordingly to that. The days of wondering what the initial price would be, and then waiting 18 months after harvest to get your cheque are over. It seems absurd that we put up with that for so long," said Wickett.

Wickett believes that the Internet was a key factor in the death of the Canadian Wheat Board.

"You could go and look at the price else where in the world and go 'why am I not getting that?'. It definitely swung the younger generation to question why they were putting up with that."

He notes some people thrive on marketing decisions, while for those that don’t there are now businesses that specialize in offering market advice.