CAFTA Urges Federal Gov To Move Ahead With TPP Talks

The Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA) says the Government of Canada needs to be included in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in order to meet its agri-food export targets.

The Liberals set a goal of $75 billion in the 2017 budget.

This week, negotiators from 11 Trans-Pacific Partnership countries, including Canada, are meeting in Japan to talk about how the deal can get done without the United States.

CAFTA President Brian Innes gave his thoughts on the current negotiations.

"We see that the Trans-Pacific Partnership will provide a lot of opportunities for western agriculture and it's very positive that Canada's at the table in Japan," he said. "We hope that our officials can come up with a path forward to implement the TPP, and we're very hopeful as we look towards the meeting of trade ministers in November, that they'll have something to agree to."

Innes notes that Japan is the key player in the deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the agreement earlier this year.