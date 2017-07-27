C.R.O.P. Helps Growers Prepare For Roquette

The coming Roquette pea protein processing facility in Portage la Prairie is already garnering interest in area farmers who are considering growing peas. Integrated Crop Management Services president Brent Wright says Dennis Lange, industry development specialist of pulses, spoke at Wednesday's Crop Research Organization of Portage field day and made reference to Roquette.

"He gave us some background on pea production and other pulse crops production in the province," explains Wright. "This was the first year in many that the crop research group has had a pea variety evaluation trial. And part of the onus for that is because of Roquette."

He notes C.R.O.P. chose to grow yellow peas since that's the type Roquette will be looking for from growers in the region. Wright adds they're helping growers and C.R.O.P. members become aware of how yellow peas produce in our area.