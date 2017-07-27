C.R.O.P. Field Day Showcases Experimental Crop Varieties in Portage

C.R.O.P. Field Day took place in Portage la Prairie Wednesday with a tour of various plots and trials held by Crop Research Organization of Portage (C.R.O.P.). Integrated Crop Management Services president Brent Wright was present with his company on contract to do the plots for C.R.O.P.

"What we were able to see in the cereal plots this morning was quite a range of varieties and different days to maturity," says Wright. "The growers were able to see what stage of maturity the varieties are at. We were also able to see the lodging differences in the varieties and the crop particular variety structure in terms of whether they're tall, wide-leafed, and just how they're producing under this particular location and soil type."

AG Canada Scientist from Morden Maria Antonia Henriquez had some experimental plots evaluating the agronomy production practices that may influence the development and degree of Fusarium Head Blight in wheat. She notes they're using different management strategies, combining seven different fungicide treatments for three wheat varieties.

C.R.O.P. Board President Cody Ireland adds the group is farmer-led and it's vital for growers to be involved in this kind of research.