Big Soybean Yields Highlight Aug USDA Report

  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report Thursday.

Dan Basse, president of Ag Resource Company in Chicago, had these thoughts on the report.

"It's one of oversupply and we were a little surprised by the big soybean yields," he said. "We'll start to get better estimates as harvest starts, but that's what the USDA came out with and that's what we'll live with here for at least another four weeks."

U.S. oilseed production for 2017/18 is projected at 130.9 million tons, up 3.9 million from last month mainly due to higher soybean production. Soybean production is forecast at 4,381 million bushels, up 121 million on higher yields. Harvested area is forecast at 88.7 million acres, unchanged from July. The first survey-based soybean yield forecast of 49.4 bushels per acre is 1.4 bushels above last month but 2.7 below last year’s record. With higher production and lower beginning stocks, soybean supplies for 2017/18 are projected at 4,777 million bushels, up 2 percent from last month.

Global oilseed production for 2017/18 is projected at 576.7 million tons, up 2.8 million, mainly on a 2.3-million-ton increase for soybean production.

Projected 2017/18 U.S. wheat supplies are decreased this month on lower production, down 21 million bushels to 1,739 million. Projected 2017/18 ending stocks are decreased 5 million bushels to 933 million.

Global 2017/18 wheat supplies increased significantly, primarily on an 8.6-million-ton production increase in the Former Soviet Union (FSU). Russian production is a record 77.5 million tons, surpassing last year’s record by 5.0 million.

Canadian wheat production is reduced 1.9 million tons to 26.5 million on the increasing intensification of drought conditions in major production areas of the Prairie Provinces.

This month’s 2017/18 U.S. corn outlook is for lower supplies, reduced feed and residual use and exports, and a decline in ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.2 billion bushels, down 102 million from the July projection. The season’s first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 169.5 bushels per acre, is 1.2 bushels lower than last month’s trend-based projection. This month’s 2017/18 foreign coarse grain outlook is for virtually unchanged production, lower trade, and greater stocks relative to last month.

More Ag News

Big Soybean Yields Highlight Aug USDA Report

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report Thursday. Dan Basse, president of Ag Resource Company in Chicago, had these thoughts on the report. "It's…

61st Case Of PED Virus Confirmed In Manitoba

The province says there has been another case of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus discovered in Manitoba. This latest case was discovered at a finisher operation in the southeast. The previous…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot

An estimated 200 people were on hand for Legend Seeds Annual Knowledge Plot Tour held Wednesday near Winkler. Business Development Manager Jeff Bereza said it was the largest crowd ever for the…

Tire Maintenance Important Aspect Of Pre-Harvest Checks

With harvest fast approaching, farmers are busy preparing machinery. Ken Hildebrand, owner of Sunvalley Tire in Winkler, reminds producers to check their tires before heading out to the field. He has…

Harvest Looms - Weekly Crop Report

In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola. Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.…

Soybeans Soaking Up The Sun

While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation…

U.S. Cash Hog Markets Start Week With Lower Bids

U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead. That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with…

Cereals Canada President Says The Future Of Gene Editing Technology Is Here

The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes. Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the…

Research Looks To Update Hail Insurance Guidelines For Soybeans

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying hail damage in soybeans. Kristen MacMillan says the occurrence and frequency of hail storms in Manitoba was particularly high during…

Farmers Reminded To Keep Grain Clean This Harvest

The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is reminding farmers to properly declare the commodity they're delivering in order to protect Canada's domestic and export markets. Farmers…

CFIA Offering Alternative Program For Grain Testing

This week Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced an alternative service delivery program for grain testing. The program called Recognition of Export Grain Analysis by Authorized…

Officials Discuss Hog Transport Truck Washing Regulations

Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus. They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog…

(VIDEO) Wesmar Seeds Showcases New Corn, Soybean Varieties

About 50 people gathered near Altona Thursday for Wesmar Seeds 2017 Summer Information Plot Tour. The company gave an update on brand new varieties regarding the Xtend soybean and Enlist corn…

Manitoba Marks 30th Anniversary of 4-H Student Exchange Program

Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program. Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local…

Phytophthora Root Rot Reported In Soybeans

In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province. Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident…

Diamondback Moth A Concern In Canola

Canola growers have been dealing with a high amount of diamondback moth larva feeding on their crops over the past few weeks. The main concern is in the southwest, although there have been other…

Canadian Wheat Board's Monopoly Ended Five Years Ago

It was 5 years ago that farmers were given a marketing choice. The Canadian Wheat Board's single desk marketing power ended on August 1st, 2012. Jim Wickett, the Chair of the Western Canadian Wheat…

Research Reveals That Feeding Sows More During Pregnancy Increases Milk Production

Research by Dr. Chantal Farmer of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revealed that the amount of food a sow eats during pregnancy affects how much milk she will produce. Sows often do not produce…

DFM Chair Says Canadian Government Missed Opportunity With Cheese Import Licenses

The federal government has unveiled a pair of programs to compensate the Canadian dairy industry for some of the hardships that will be felt as part of the Canada-European Union trade deal (CETA).…

CCA Pushing For Solution To Japan Beef Tariffs

The Japanese market has become a high value market for Canadian beef because of the middle class and upper class population that value our high end product. Starting this week, frozen Canadian beef…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

Ottawa Announces Two New Dairy Programs

Manitoba Experiencing Below Normal Precipitation

Crop Hail Report

Harvest Underway In Manitoba - Weekly Crop Report, July 31

Dry Conditions Could Lead To Early Season Frost

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Found In Manitoba Oats

Soy Canada Supports Westman Soybean Processing Facility

Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

CETA Could Mean $600 Million a Year in Beef Exports to Europe

180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

Japan Imposes Tariff On Canadian Beef

Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

(VIDEO) Manitoba Pork Updates Producers On PED Situation

Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

MacAulay Visits Oregon and Idaho To Promote Trade

Goss's Wilt Affecting Manitoba Corn

Grain Commission Announces Grading Changes For 2017/18 Crop Year

Alfalfa Growers Wrapping Up Second Cut

C.R.O.P. Helps Growers Prepare For Roquette

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Amazing Race Camp

08 August 2017 9:00 am - 11 August 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Animal Planet

08 August 2017 9:00 am - 11 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Login