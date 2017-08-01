Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) has been observed in some oat fields in Manitoba.

Holly Derksen, plant pathologist with Manitoba Agriculture, says farmers will notice patches in the field that look like they are ripening long before the rest of the field.

"The typical symptom of this in oat start on the leaves, so it can be yellowing and then it can even turn to a pinkish/redish colour on the oat leaves," said Derksen. "Because it often starts on the margins, often there's still a green strip but only in the centre of the oat leaf and then eventually it can cause death of the whole plant."

Derksen adds plants that have the virus will not produce much seed, or the seed size will be reduced.

The disease can affect wheat and barley as well, but oats are most susceptible.

Derksen says BYDV is spread by aphids, and producers may want to consider applying an insecticide.

BYDV resistant oat varieties are also on the market.