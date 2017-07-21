Aphids Showing Up In Cereals and Peas

Manitoba Agriculture says aphids have been a concern in some cereal and pea fields.

The latest Insect and Disease Update notes aphids have also been reported in corn, and an isolated incidence of turnip aphids has been found in canola.

Thistle caterpillar and their webbing continue to be quite noticeable in some soybean fields, although caterpillars in some areas are turning to pupae.

There are some canola fields in the central region where diamondback moth was getting close to the economic threshold.

For diseases, blackleg and sclerotinia were reported at low levels in canola.

Root rot was the most common disease reported in soybeans this week.

