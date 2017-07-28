Alfalfa Growers Wrapping Up Second Cut

Forage producers in Manitoba and now working on their third crop of alfalfa.

John McGregor, extension support person with the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association, says most farmers have finished their second cut.

He notes alfalfa weevil has been an issue this year.

"This year what we saw, we had a cool growing season and the weevils were later to come on, so they didn't show up on the first cut, they started to show up once the first cut was taken off and the second cut was growing."

McGregor notes there has been some spraying done, but not as much as expected.

He adds the quality and yield of the first cut was good.

Producers can normally get three crops per season. A fourth cut may be possible in late September/early October depending on the weather.