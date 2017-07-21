Ag Ministers Reach Agreement On Next Ag Policy Framework

Canada's federal, provincial, and territorial ag ministers have reached an agreement on the key elements of a new agricultural policy framework.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion investment, will come into effect on April 1, 2018.

Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay made the announcement Friday morning at the conclusion of Annual Meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture held in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

"The Canadian Agricultural Partnership sets the direction for the future of the sector to help it continue to innovate, grow and prosper, and position Canada as a leader in the global economy," said MacAulay. "Together with provinces and territories, I am committed to expanding business opportunities for our Canadian producers, ranchers and processors, and strengthening the middle class."

The new framework will continue to offer a suite of Business Risk Management (BRM) programs.

Governments have committed to engaging in a review that explores options to improve BRM programming.

The agreement reached this week sets the stage for federal, provincial and territorial governments to conclude bilateral agreements by April 1, 2018.