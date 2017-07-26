Ag Minister Concerned About Late Entry Into BRM Program

  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

Business Risk Management programs will once again be part of the next agricultural policy framework.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion investment that will come into effect on April 1, 2018, replacing Growing Forward 2.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said the deal is good for Manitoba and for Canada as a whole.

However, he did share one of the concerns he had with the new agreement.

"I'm not really a big fan of late entry, that was one of the things that did come in, but I never want to say to our producers we won't have any ad hoc programs. Saskatchewan did go out and do that, sometimes things happen, and you need to look at some of these programs, but I think it's incumbent upon the sectors to buy in early so they have the right tools in the right place at the right time."

The federal, provincial, and territorial government also committed to engage in a review that explores options to improve Business Risk Management programming.

The new Canadian Agricultural Partnership will focus on six key areas including science, research and innovation, markets and trade, environmental sustainability and climate change, value-added agriculture and food processing, public trust and risk management.

