180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

The 180th anniversary of John Deere equipment was highlighted at the year's Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede held in Austin this past weekend.

Scott Alton helped coordinate all of the tractors that made their way from all over to be showcased at the reunion.

He says it wasn't easy getting all the tractors to Austin.

Alton says once people started hearing about what was happening they offered their tractor to be a part. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)"It was months of work and a lot of phone calls. A lot of these guys heard that we were going to do the setup and people really love John Deere."

Alton says they've got models as old as the first ever self-scouring plough, all the way up to the brand new 9520 RX.

Volunteer Jim Reddeway runs a 1917 Waterloo Model and was showing it off at the event.

"A lot of John Deere's have come in and after mine, they get younger from there," he said. "I love participating in everything here, it really is a lot of fun."