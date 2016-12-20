Zwaagstra Opposes $24 Million Performing Arts Centre

Steinbach city councillor Michael Zwaagstra is joining colleague Susan Penner in saying the city cannot afford a $24 million Performing Arts Centre. He supported the project when the cost was estimated to be around $15 million but says the new cost estimate is way too high. Zwaagstra agrees with Penner that there's no sense in waiting to hear whether the federal and provincial governments will each provide grants of $7.5 million for the project.

"It's not realistic to expect that we're going to get $15 million from the two other levels of government. So it's simply not realistic to go ahead with a plan that relies upon Floor plan of proposed Performing Arts Centreeverything falling exactly right in terms of getting the maximum amount that we asked for, that is just simply not realistic and it ends up detracting from things that we can do that are more affordable for the city."

Zwaagstra says, if the matter comes to another vote at city council, he will not support this plan for a Performing Arts Centre. He adds Steinbach needs to continue investing in recreation and culture, but not with projects that are so expensive. He acknowledges that other similar-sized cities, like Portage la Prairie, have managed to build a multiplex and a performing arts centre.

"Our priorities are making sure that our infrastructure is regularly maintained, that we're able to continue to grow and that we have affordable recreation for people. The fact is that other cities may choose to have different priorities and make different choices. They may have more in one area but less in another area. This is certainly not saying that we're not going to continue putting money into recreation and making improvements. This is just simply recognizing that we need to take a step back and say that, when you have a project that goes up in cost by 60%, that we don't just simply blindly proceed, we take a step back and re-evaluate."