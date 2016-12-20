Volunteers Provide More Than Safe Rides

52 safe rides, three boosts, and one push out of the ditch were provided by the 45 Operation Red Nose volunteers this past weekend.

Spokesperson Mariette Kirouac says Operation Red Nose volunteers always come back with laughter, great stories, and memorable moments, as they are out and about in the cold, meeting new people.

Steinbach RCMP Community Liaison Officer Dennis Redikop says he encourages drivers who chose to drink to use the free service ORN has to offer. "We have a good relationship with Operation Red Nose, they are very busy and they love what they are doing. We definitely encourage it because it takes drunk drivers off the road."

Redikop says it's an option for anyone who doesn't have a designated driver or if they don't have the money to pay for a taxi.

Kirouac says there is still a great need for more volunteers on December 30th and 31st. She says they are looking for people who like to have fun, eat great food, and have a desire to keep our roads safer during the holidays.

For a safe ride for you and your vehicle call 204-424-9555. To volunteer with Operation Red Nose call 204-424-5153 or email [email protected]