Two Vehicle Crash On Park Road

Shortly after noon Thursday emergency crews were called to Park Road W in front of EG Penner Building Centre in Steinbach.

Steinbach Fire Chief Kel Toews says it was a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a truck. Toews adds they had to force the door open on the car to remove the driver from the vehicle.

He says the driver of the car was transported to hospital with unknown injuries and the driver of the truck signed a refusal of treatment.

Crews shut down the westbound lanes of Park Road for about half an hour while crews cleared the scene.