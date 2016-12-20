Two vehicle Collision In Mitchell

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to a two vehicle collision at the corner of Highway 52 and Ash Street in Mitchell shortly before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner explains what happened.

"A pickup truck and trailer was on Ash Street trying to merge onto the 52 heading east, pulled into the intersection, wasn't able to clear it because of traffic coming from the west, and then there was a vehicle traveling west which didn't see the trailer clearly and came in contact with the trailer."

Penner says the driver of the car was transported to hospital as a precaution and the driver of the truck refused treatment. He notes ice may have been a factor in the collision and encourages drivers to be aware of slick roads and drive accordingly.