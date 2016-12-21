Traffic Slowed On Highway 12 Due To Crash

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 12 and Campus Drive in Steinbach.

Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says an SUV was traveling northbound making a U-turn to go southbound and failed to see or stop for a southbound pick-up truck who couldn't stop in time due to icy road conditions. Penner adds both drivers signed refusals of treatment and their vehicles were both towed from the scene.