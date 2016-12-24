The Mayor Of Niverville Outlines Christmas Snow Clearing Plans The mayor of Niverville is notifying Niverville residents that in the case of a snowstorm on Christmas day, snow clearing will only being on December 26th. Dyck says the Town of Niverville will be…

Downed Hydro Line On Third Street Steinbach Fire Department responded to a downed hydro line Friday morning. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they were called to 361 Third Street shortly before 9:30. He explains crews…

Steinbach Business Owner Excited About Performing Arts Centre The owner of G & E Homes in Steinbach is excited about the prospect of Steinbach getting a Performing Arts Centre. Cheryl Dueck says a facility like this will fill a big void and be a big drawing…

Operation Red Nose In Urgent Need Of New Year's Volunteers Operation Red Nose, based in La Broquerie, has put out an SOS for volunteers for New Year's Eve. Spokesperson Mariette Kirouac says they have fewer than one-third of the number of people they need…

MHV Reaches Milestone The Executive Director for Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach says they have reached a milestone in their ambitious fundraising campaign. Barry Dyck says in September, 2015, they launched their…

Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day Environment Canada is continuing to monitor a Colorado Low that will affect Southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It says snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on…

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and…

Two Vehicle Crash On Park Road Shortly after noon Thursday emergency crews were called to Park Road W in front of EG Penner Building Centre in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire Chief Kel Toews says it was a two-vehicle collision involving…

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…

Town Of Niverville Will Adopt Recycling Cart System In June After having great success with the switch to a garbage cart system, Niverville town council has decided to move to a tote system for recycling as well beginning in June 2017. Niverville Mayor Myron…

Snowmobile Stolen In La Broquerie A snowmobile was stolen from the Village of La Broquerie between 3 and 4 Thursday morning. Steinbach RCMP say a black 2006 Polaris ILQX 600 was stolen from Simard Street. The snowmobile has a black…

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine In Big Demand The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is getting a lot of demand for its services. The centre was established in the year 2,000 by the Winnipeg-based Mennonite Benevolent Society in…

Woman Okay After SUV-Semi Collision Near Niverville There was a collision south of Niverville Wednesday afternoon involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi. St. Pierre RCMP report it happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road…

New School Site Chosen In Steinbach Land has been officially set aside in Steinbach for another school. City council Tuesday approved a rezoning request for a school site in the Parkhill subdivision located on the north side of…