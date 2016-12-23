The Mayor Of Niverville Outlines Christmas Snow Clearing Plans

The mayor of Niverville is notifying Niverville residents that in the case of a snowstorm on Christmas day, snow clearing will only being on December 26th.

Dyck says the Town of Niverville will be clearing snow this coming weekend as per policy.

"As per policy we try and wait until a storm has reasonably abated, not stopped but when snow is still coming down and winds are still whipping it around there is no sense going up and down the street ten times, you are not accomplishing anything. If we get the snow we are supposed to get on the 25th, it is supposed to abate on the 26th and so that is when things would begin."

Dyck says if the Southeast gets a large snowstorm on Christmas day it may limit travel and it is a good idea to have enough food and supplies for a few days.

"There was some concern about emergency vehicles it is going to be the same provincially and municipally where 911 gets a call and they need to travel highways and streets and those that deal with that will be called upon to provide them a way to get to help those that need the help."

Dyck says they are just trying to give the residents a heads up so there are no surprises over the weekend.