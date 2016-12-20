Tache Fire Attends Rollover On Hwy 1 *Updated

The Tache Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover one kilometre east of Provincial Road 206 just before 3 Tuesday afternoon.

Lorette District Fire Chief Renee Gougeon says there were five occupants in the vehicle at the time of the rollover. He notes the vehicle came to a stop in the ditch between the east and westbound lanes of highway 1 and when the fire department arrived all five occupants were already out of the vehicle. He adds the cause of the rollover was icy road conditions.

Gougeon says a second collision occurred shortly after the fire department arrived.

"Once we pulled up on scene, a secondary vehicle struck us from behind just as we pulled up. She was already on her way slowing down, due to icy conditions she lost control and struck the rear of the fire truck."

Gougeon says none of the occupants from either incident were taken to hospital. He notes the eastbound lanes of Highway one were temporarily closed to traffic until RCMP arrived at which point a single lane was re-opened while emergency services cleaned up the scene.