Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day

Environment Canada is continuing to monitor a Colorado Low that will affect Southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It says snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on Sunday and continue through Monday. Snowfall of 15-30 centimetres is possible in strong winds.

4:12 AM CST Friday 23 December 2016

Special weather statement in effect for:

Mun. of Emerson-Franklin incl. Roseau River

R.M. of De Salaberry incl. St-Pierre-Jolys and St. Malo

R.M. of Hanover incl. Steinbach Niverville and Grunthal

R.M. of La Broquerie incl. Marchand

R.M. of Ritchot incl. St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe

R.M. of Ste. Anne incl. Richer

R.M. of Stuartburn incl. Zhoda Vita and Sundown

R.M. of Tache incl. Lorette Ste-Geneviève and Landmark

An intense Colorado low may significantly impact portions of southeastern Saskatchewan and most of southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on December 25 and continue through Boxing Day, December 26. Widespread blowing snow with visibilities reduced to near zero at times can be anticipated from the Colorado Low. Then cold arctic air will plunge southward across the Prairies in the wake of this Colorado Low with extreme windchill values likely by New Years Eve for southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the storm but at this time the latest model guidance suggests that an area of snow, heavy at times, will spread over the southeastern Prairies beginning Sunday morning. In addition to the heavy snow, strong winds will likely develop which would lead to reduced visibilities in blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions for late Christmas Day and most of Boxing Day.Storm total snowfall accumulations between 15 to 30 centimetres are possible, with some models suggesting even higher amounts along the international border.People planning on travelling should take this into consideration when making their holiday weekend plans. The worst of the winter storm will likely be in the Dakota's, so travellers heading south of the border should consult forecasts for that area, as well.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports to #MBStorm.