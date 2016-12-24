Blizzard Warning In Effect For Christmas Day

Environment Canada's winter storm watch has been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning as a Colorado low is expected to hit southern Manitoba Christmas Day.

Mike McDonald with Environment Canada says forecasts are calling for 30 centimetres of snow over the Red River Valley including Steinbach and area. He notes the Colorado low is tracking northeastward as expected.

"All the computer models are continuing to indicate significant snow and the inclusion of strong winds Sunday night and into Monday. All those parameters with the heavy snow and the combination of strong winds will produce blizzard conditions Sunday night in through much of the day on Monday."

McDonald says visibility in the Southeast is expected to be down near zero especially in open areas on Sunday evening and into Monday.

CAA Manitoba wants to make sure you are safe if the blizzard reaches Manitoba this Christmas.

Erika Miller is with CAA and says the best thing you can do to stay safe is avoid non-essential travel. She says that might mean missing out on a family dinner or a Boxing Day deal, but it's better than being stranded on the side of the road in extreme weather.

Miller says if you absolutely have to travel, you should always check the weather and road conditions before heading out. She says the key is to plan your trip.

"Make sure that the people you are visiting know your intended route, what time you plan to leave, and what time you plan to get there. Besides that, it is always important to carry your emergency kit and make sure that it is packed and customized to the number of passengers that are traveling."

Miller says an emergency kit should always have food such as beef jerky or tuna, and it is important to have a fully charged cell phone and a spare charger.

"A candle is good for warmth in the car. Hats, boots, mitts, things like that. It is a great idea to have sand, salt, or non-clumping kitty litter on hand with a shovel that can help you get some traction if you are stuck in a sticky situation."

Miller adds if your vehicle gets stuck it is important to stay with the vehicle because it provides shelter and allows help to find you. She notes it is never a good idea to walk out into the storm because you could get lost in the snow. She adds if you are stuck it is also a good idea to exercise occasionally and run your vehicle's engine for 10 minutes every half hour after you make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of debris or snow.