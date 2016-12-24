Blizzard Warning In Effect For Christmas Day

×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Environment Canada's winter storm watch has been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning as a Colorado low is expected to hit southern Manitoba Christmas Day.

Mike McDonald with Environment Canada says forecasts are calling for 30 centimetres of snow over the Red River Valley including Steinbach and area. He notes the Colorado low is tracking northeastward as expected.

"All the computer models are continuing to indicate significant snow and the inclusion of strong winds Sunday night and into Monday. All those parameters with the heavy snow and the combination of strong winds will produce blizzard conditions Sunday night in through much of the day on Monday."

McDonald says visibility in the Southeast is expected to be down near zero especially in open areas on Sunday evening and into Monday.

CAA Manitoba wants to make sure you are safe if the blizzard reaches Manitoba this Christmas.

Erika Miller is with CAA and says the best thing you can do to stay safe is avoid non-essential travel. She says that might mean missing out on a family dinner or a Boxing Day deal, but it's better than being stranded on the side of the road in extreme weather.

Miller says if you absolutely have to travel, you should always check the weather and road conditions before heading out. She says the key is to plan your trip.

"Make sure that the people you are visiting know your intended route, what time you plan to leave, and what time you plan to get there. Besides that, it is always important to carry your emergency kit and make sure that it is packed and customized to the number of passengers that are traveling."

Miller says an emergency kit should always have food such as beef jerky or tuna, and it is important to have a fully charged cell phone and a spare charger.

"A candle is good for warmth in the car. Hats, boots, mitts, things like that. It is a great idea to have sand, salt, or non-clumping kitty litter on hand with a shovel that can help you get some traction if you are stuck in a sticky situation."

Miller adds if your vehicle gets stuck it is important to stay with the vehicle because it provides shelter and allows help to find you. She notes it is never a good idea to walk out into the storm because you could get lost in the snow. She adds if you are stuck it is also a good idea to exercise occasionally and run your vehicle's engine for 10 minutes every half hour after you make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of debris or snow.

×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

More Local News

Blizzard Warning In Effect For Christmas Day

Environment Canada's winter storm watch has been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning as a Colorado low is expected to hit southern Manitoba Christmas Day. Mike McDonald with Environment Canada says…

The Southeast Settles Into Christmas Eve

It is finally Christmas Eve and families all over the Southeast are preparing to celebrate together on Christmas morning.

Steinbach Fire Suits Up For Hazardous Material

The Steinbach Fire Department suited up for a hazardous material call shortly before 10 Friday night. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to a large delivery truck behind…

Local Churches Celebrate Christmas

If you are interested in attending a Church service this Christmas weekend, many local churches will be celebrating Christmas with special services and programs. Here is a listing of churches holding…

One Last Day For Christmas Shopping

Final preparations are being made as we enter the last day before Christmas. Last minute shoppers have one more shot to finish their Christmas lists this Saturday before store shut down for Christmas…

Christmas Recycling Reminders

With the Christmas season upon us, the Head of Steinbach's Solid Waste Department has a few recycling reminders. Eldon Wallman says wrapping paper and Styrofoam are not recyclable. Wrapping paper is…

Stores Closing Early On Saturday

For all those last minute Christmas shoppers out there, your window of opportunity is quickly closing. And the Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says don't expect stores to stay…
2013 03 snowtraffic

Christmas Day Blizzard

Environment Canada continues to track a Colorado low that could produce blizzard-like conditions over Christmas. Forecaster John Paul Cragg says southern Manitoba can expect light snow to start…

Superstore Lights Back On Shortly Before 8 P.M.

The lights at Superstore in Steinbach went out shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening and then turned back on shortly before 8. The parking lot light standards also went dark, though the…

Downed Hydro Line On Third Street

Steinbach Fire Department responded to a downed hydro line Friday morning. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they were called to 361 Third Street shortly before 9:30. He explains crews…

The Mayor Of Niverville Outlines Christmas Snow Clearing Plans

The mayor of Niverville is notifying Niverville residents that in the case of a snowstorm on Christmas day, snow clearing will only being on December 26th. Dyck says the Town of Niverville will be…

Steinbach Business Owner Excited About Performing Arts Centre

The owner of G & E Homes in Steinbach is excited about the prospect of Steinbach getting a Performing Arts Centre. Cheryl Dueck says a facility like this will fill a big void and be a big drawing…

Operation Red Nose In Urgent Need Of New Year's Volunteers

Operation Red Nose, based in La Broquerie, has put out an SOS for volunteers for New Year's Eve. Spokesperson Mariette Kirouac says they have fewer than one-third of the number of people they need…

MHV Reaches Milestone

The Executive Director for Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach says they have reached a milestone in their ambitious fundraising campaign. Barry Dyck says in September, 2015, they launched their…

Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day

Environment Canada is continuing to monitor a Colorado Low that will affect Southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It says snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on…

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week

Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and…

Two Vehicle Crash On Park Road

Shortly after noon Thursday emergency crews were called to Park Road W in front of EG Penner Building Centre in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire Chief Kel Toews says it was a two-vehicle collision involving…

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated

Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…

Town Of Niverville Will Adopt Recycling Cart System In June

After having great success with the switch to a garbage cart system, Niverville town council has decided to move to a tote system for recycling as well beginning in June 2017. Niverville Mayor Myron…

Snowmobile Stolen In La Broquerie

A snowmobile was stolen from the Village of La Broquerie between 3 and 4 Thursday morning. Steinbach RCMP say a black 2006 Polaris ILQX 600 was stolen from Simard Street. The snowmobile has a black…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login