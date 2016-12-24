Stores Closing Early On Saturday

For all those last minute Christmas shoppers out there, your window of opportunity is quickly closing. And the Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says don't expect stores to stay open late on Christmas Eve.

Linda Peters says there is a wide variety of closing times expected in Steinbach Saturday evening. For example, Shoppers Drug Mart will stay open until 8pm, though Clearspring Centre will close at 5pm and Canadian Tire an hour earlier.

Meanwhile, Boxing Day will also see a wide range of business hours. But for those planning on camping out overnight in order to find a big deal, you might be waiting until sunrise. That is because Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart are only expected to open at 8am, while Clearspring Centre will remain closed until 9:30am.

Peters says Boxing Day is not a general or statutory holiday in Manitoba. Because of that, many businesses will choose to be closed. She expects large corporate stores to open Monday, while small independent stores will stay closed.

Both Jake Epp Library and Steinbach Aquatic Centre will remain closed all day on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.