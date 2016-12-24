Steinbach Fire Suits Up For Hazardous Material

The Steinbach Fire Department suited up for a hazardous material call shortly before 10 Friday night.

Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to a large delivery truck behind the UPS store in Victoria Plaza, Steinbach. He says around 4 litres of sodium hydroxide or lye, which is a very corrosive substance, had spilled in the back of the truck and mixed with some other household chemicals.

Reimer says the fire department blocked off the area and cleaned up the spill.

"We suited our guys up with SCBA's and we actually used some clumping kitty litter and we put that absorbent material onto the sodium hydroxide, soaked it all up, and used shovels to make sure not to get any of it on our guys. We scooped it into plastic bins and we went to the landfill site and put it over to their hazardous materials section to be picked up."

Reimer says the fire department was on site for an hour and a half. He notes dealing with hazardous materials is a slow and detailed process. He adds if the spill had any larger they would have had to call in a hazardous material technician team.