Steinbach Business Owner Excited About Performing Arts Centre

The owner of G & E Homes in Steinbach is excited about the prospect of Steinbach getting a Performing Arts Centre. Cheryl Dueck says a facility like this will fill a big void and be a big drawing card.

"It would be so great for all of the residents to be able attend a concert in a facility such as that. It would be such a great experience and, concerts bring in people, so many businesses will benefit from that sort of a venue as well."

Dueck acknowledges the 24 million dollar price tag is steep but feels it's important that it be done right.

"It's a little shocking at first when you hear 24 million dollars. It's a big number. But also, it's a facility that will stand the test of time, it will be there for future generations to enjoy and I'm a believer in doing it right the first time."

Dueck also says she senses strong support in the business community for the proposed Performing Arts Centre.

"I believe that the business community is certainly in favour, supportive of this. It's good for the community. Restaurants, hotels shopping, there's just so many businesses that will benefit from people staying in our community and also attracting visitors to the community."

The City of Steinbach is currently awaiting word on grant applications for the project and the local arts community is busy raising about 10% cent of the funds from private sources.