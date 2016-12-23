Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week

×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and streams are also not yet properly frozen.

"Out biggest problem now is getting it to freeze. With the snow, it kind of blankets the water and it thaws from the bottom up. But we're working on it and we hope to get out on the trails, grooming, within a week wherever we can go. There are lots of places we can't go yet. We're packing the trails with snowmobiles and with one of our lighter machines and, wherever we can get to, we're going to make sure that the trails are open ASAP."

Boutang expects trails in the area from Steinbach to Woodridge will be opened first.

"We're hoping to get to Marchand, La Broquerie, Steinbach, to the Trans-Canada Highway, that would be Trail 58, the old Voyageur Trail, we're hoping to open that and then to Woodridge. We have a few beaver dams that we have to go around. We're waiting presently for Conservation to allow us permits to do that. We're going to build a road around one of our beaver dams and then we should be able to get to Piney and South Junction."

Boutang cautions any riders, who are heading out now, to be extremely careful around rivers and streams because, while there is a thick layer of snow on top, the water is still open beneath the snow.

"There's absolutely no frost in the bogs. But once we pack that snow down, it'll freeze quickly. If you go on the old Can-Am Trail, Trail 56 and Trail 58 now, we have the Reed River to cross and that's 22 feet deep so it's going to take awhile to make sure that's safe to go across. Then we also have Harrison Creek, which flows into Lake of the Woods, and that one is fairly deep, and we have to make sure it's safe to cross."

×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

More Local News

Steinbach Business Owner Excited About Performing Arts Centre

The owner of G & E Homes in Steinbach is excited about the prospect of Steinbach getting a Performing Arts Centre. Cheryl Dueck says a facility like this will fill a big void and be a big drawing…

Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day

Environment Canada is continuing to monitor a Colorado Low that will affect Southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It says snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on…

MHV Reaches Milestone

The Executive Director for Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach says they have reached a milestone in their ambitious fundraising campaign. Barry Dyck says in September, 2015, they launched their…

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week

Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and…

Two Vehicle Crash On Park Road

Shortly after noon Thursday emergency crews were called to Park Road W in front of EG Penner Building Centre in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire Chief Kel Toews says it was a two-vehicle collision involving…

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated

Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…

Town Of Niverville Will Adopt Recycling Cart System In June

After having great success with the switch to a garbage cart system, Niverville town council has decided to move to a tote system for recycling as well beginning in June 2017. Niverville Mayor Myron…

Snowmobile Stolen In La Broquerie

A snowmobile was stolen from the Village of La Broquerie between 3 and 4 Thursday morning. Steinbach RCMP say a black 2006 Polaris ILQX 600 was stolen from Simard Street. The snowmobile has a black…

Woman Okay After SUV-Semi Collision Near Niverville

There was a collision south of Niverville Wednesday afternoon involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi. St. Pierre RCMP report it happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road…

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine In Big Demand

The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is getting a lot of demand for its services. The centre was established in the year 2,000 by the Winnipeg-based Mennonite Benevolent Society in…

New School Site Chosen In Steinbach

Land has been officially set aside in Steinbach for another school. City council Tuesday approved a rezoning request for a school site in the Parkhill subdivision located on the north side of…

Construction Set To Start On Bethesda Wellness Centre

An artist's rendering of the Stonebridge Wellness CentreBethesda Wellness in Steinbach has announced the start of construction of the Stonebridge Wellness Centre. Chair Darrel Penner says it will be…

Fire Safety At Christmas

With Christmas Day now only a few sleeps away, a local firefighter is offering some reminders to help make this a safe Christmas season. Cindi Klassen-Krahn is Public Education Officer for Steinbach…

Traffic Slowed On Highway 12 Due To Crash

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 12 and Campus Drive in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says an SUV was…

Human Rights Complaint Prompts Updated Policy At The Pool

Following a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, the food and drink policy at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre has been updated to enable parents and caregivers of infants to bottle feed…

Back At It

The Head of Public Works in Steinbach says with five inches of snow falling the last two days, it will probably be Saturday before all streets are cleared. Randy Reimer says snowplows were out…

21 Year Old Dies In Snowmobile Collision

St. Pierre RCMP respond to a fatal snowmobile collision.When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went…

Winter Travel Heating Up

A travel agent in Steinbach says ever since the snow and cold arrived in southern Manitoba, her office has been chaos. Mary Jane Hiebert of Canada One Travel says during the months of September,…

City Council Reaffirms Support For Performing Arts Centre

City councillors Susan Penner and Michael Zwaagstra were chastised at city council Tuesday night for undermining a resolution of city council regarding the Performing Arts Centre. Zwaagstra and…

A Fresh Blanket Of Snow Ushers In Winter

Winter arrived this Wednesday morning at 4:44 a.m. and Steinbach residents woke up to a fresh layer snow. Approximately 13 centimetres of snow has fallen from early Tuesday until 10:00 a.m.…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Chimney

Local Jobs

More Local News

900 Food Hampers Delivered

Goertzen Disappointed In Federal Health Ultimatum

Tache Fire Attends Rollover On Hwy 1 *Updated

Two vehicle Collision In Mitchell

Zwaagstra Opposes $24 Million Performing Arts Centre

RCMP Nab More Impaireds

La Broquerie Looking Forward To Elevation Mapping

Volunteers Provide More Than Safe Rides

Springfield Death Ruled Homicide

Penner Wants To Drop Arts Centre Plan

Power Outage In Mitchell Affects 1,150 Customers

A Case Of The Christmas Blues

Block Heater Cord Causes Morning Fire

Firefighters Discover Crash En Route To Fire Call

Two Impaireds And A Suspension In Weekend Police Report

Steinbach Fire Crews Attend A Grease Fire

Cost Of Performing Arts Centre Explained

Mayor Finds Mennonite Remnants Still Evident In Ukraine

Carolers Bring Smiles To The Faces Of Bethesda Place Residents

Christmas Lights Tour And Contest

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Decorate Gingerbread Houses

23 December 2016 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pat Porter Active Living Center, Steinbach





Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

24 December 2016 4:00 pm

Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church, Steinbach





Hoffnung Fuer Alle Church. Christmas Eve Choir and Sunday School Program

24 December 2016 6:30 pm

TBA





Hoffnung Fuer Alle Church Christmas Morning Worship Service

25 December 2016 9:30 am

TBA





Login