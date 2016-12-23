Operation Red Nose In Urgent Need Of New Year's Volunteers

Operation Red Nose, based in La Broquerie, has put out an SOS for volunteers for New Year's Eve. Spokesperson Mariette Kirouac says they have fewer than one-third of the number of people they need for December 31st. 20 people have signed up so far and she says they need at least 60. She pleads with people to sign up as soon as possible.

"We are already getting a lot of calls from different organizations and communities and committees that are organizing huge fundraisers or events and they're asking us for rides. At this point, I don't want us to refuse rides. More and more people are counting on us. We know from the past that, if some people wait too long, they make a Plan B and that Plan B is not always the right plan. So we need volunteers."

Kirouac asks volunteers to call as soon as possible by calling 204-424-5153.

Operation Red Nose provides rides to people along with a driver to take their vehicle home in the event someone has had too much to drink or is too tired to drive themselves.