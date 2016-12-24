×

Hanover School Division

The Board of Trustees, Administration, and Staff of HSD wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Details
Final preparations are being made as we enter the last day before Christmas.  Last minute shoppers have one more shot to finish their Christmas lists this Saturday before store shut down for Christmas Day.

One Last Day For Christmas Shopping

Final preparations are being made as we enter the last day before Christmas. Last minute shoppers have one more shot to finish their Christmas lists this Saturday before store shut down for Christmas…

Christmas Recycling Reminders

With the Christmas season upon us, the Head of Steinbach's Solid Waste Department has a few recycling reminders. Eldon Wallman says wrapping paper and Styrofoam are not recyclable. Wrapping paper is…

Stores Closing Early On Saturday

For all those last minute Christmas shoppers out there, your window of opportunity is quickly closing. And the Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says don't expect stores to stay…

Superstore Lights Back On Shortly Before 8 P.M.

The lights at Superstore in Steinbach went out shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening and then turned back on shortly before 8. The parking lot light standards also went dark, though the…
2013 03 snowtraffic

Christmas Day Blizzard

Environment Canada continues to track a Colorado low that could produce blizzard-like conditions over Christmas. Forecaster John Paul Cragg says southern Manitoba can expect light snow to start…

The Mayor Of Niverville Outlines Christmas Snow Clearing Plans

The mayor of Niverville is notifying Niverville residents that in the case of a snowstorm on Christmas day, snow clearing will only being on December 26th. Dyck says the Town of Niverville will be…

Downed Hydro Line On Third Street

Steinbach Fire Department responded to a downed hydro line Friday morning. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they were called to 361 Third Street shortly before 9:30. He explains crews…

Steinbach Business Owner Excited About Performing Arts Centre

The owner of G & E Homes in Steinbach is excited about the prospect of Steinbach getting a Performing Arts Centre. Cheryl Dueck says a facility like this will fill a big void and be a big drawing…

Operation Red Nose In Urgent Need Of New Year's Volunteers

Operation Red Nose, based in La Broquerie, has put out an SOS for volunteers for New Year's Eve. Spokesperson Mariette Kirouac says they have fewer than one-third of the number of people they need…

MHV Reaches Milestone

The Executive Director for Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach says they have reached a milestone in their ambitious fundraising campaign. Barry Dyck says in September, 2015, they launched their…

Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day

Environment Canada is continuing to monitor a Colorado Low that will affect Southern Manitoba on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It says snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on…

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week

Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and…

Two Vehicle Crash On Park Road

Shortly after noon Thursday emergency crews were called to Park Road W in front of EG Penner Building Centre in Steinbach. Steinbach Fire Chief Kel Toews says it was a two-vehicle collision involving…

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated

Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…

Town Of Niverville Will Adopt Recycling Cart System In June

After having great success with the switch to a garbage cart system, Niverville town council has decided to move to a tote system for recycling as well beginning in June 2017. Niverville Mayor Myron…

Snowmobile Stolen In La Broquerie

A snowmobile was stolen from the Village of La Broquerie between 3 and 4 Thursday morning. Steinbach RCMP say a black 2006 Polaris ILQX 600 was stolen from Simard Street. The snowmobile has a black…

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine In Big Demand

The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is getting a lot of demand for its services. The centre was established in the year 2,000 by the Winnipeg-based Mennonite Benevolent Society in…

Woman Okay After SUV-Semi Collision Near Niverville

There was a collision south of Niverville Wednesday afternoon involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi. St. Pierre RCMP report it happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road…

New School Site Chosen In Steinbach

Land has been officially set aside in Steinbach for another school. City council Tuesday approved a rezoning request for a school site in the Parkhill subdivision located on the north side of…

Construction Set To Start On Bethesda Wellness Centre

An artist's rendering of the Stonebridge Wellness CentreBethesda Wellness in Steinbach has announced the start of construction of the Stonebridge Wellness Centre. Chair Darrel Penner says it will be…

