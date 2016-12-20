La Broquerie Looking Forward To Elevation Mapping

The reeve of La Broquerie says it will help with water retention and land development in the future.

La Broquerie Council passed a resolution to become a member of the Red River Basin Commission (RRBC), a group who are wanting to use LiDAR (Light Detecting and Ranging) is a mapping drone to map out elevations in the basin region. This will be a cost-shared project including other Manitoba municipalities, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

Carriere RoadDuring last weeks meeting council member Alvin Derksen said if would have been beneficial to have elevation mapping done ten or more years ago to avoid many residential drainage problems they are now dealing with. Reeve Lewis Weiss agrees.

"With this LiDAR mapping system; I think cause we would have the true information about elevations we won't allow people people to build in the middle of a swamp and then later request for it to get drained."

Weiss adds mapping out elevations would help the municipality with water retention, future development, and flood prevention.

Weiss and deputy reeve Darrell Unger will be attending the 34th Annual Red River Basin Land and Water International Summit Conference in January. Weiss says he's looking forward to having a better understanding of what the RRBC does and bringing back information for council and the community.