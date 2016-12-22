Construction Set To Start On Bethesda Wellness Centre

An artist's rendering of the Stonebridge Wellness Centre

Bethesda Wellness in Steinbach has announced the start of construction of the Stonebridge Wellness Centre. Chair Darrel Penner says it will be built along Stonebridge Crossing, opposite the Bethesda Primary Care Centre with construction to start January 7th. He adds the 16,500 square foot building will cost $3.9 million. It will have ten leasable spaces for health-related professionals like physiotherapists and chiropractors as well as vendors of medical equipment. Penner says the Wellness and Primary Care Centres are the first phases of a medical campus at that site.



The construction site for the Stonebridge Wellness Centre"I guess we started dreaming a number of years back about what we could do as a foundation. The whole concept of building a campus on one site, phase one and phase two, have now materialized. I can't, at this stage, even guess what phase three might be or phase four but we're constantly looking at other types of health care facilities that we might bring to the campus."

Penner says it won't take long to build the Wellness Centre.

"It's not a very complicated building. Bethesda Wellness involves pretty much building a shell and the tenants will be responsible for their own leasehold improvements. We do expect the tenants, who have signed leases, will have access to the building prior to July to complete their leasehold improvements and we hope to open phase one and phase two pretty much at the same time which would be August 1st."

He notes they already have a number of leases signed and hope the building will be full when it opens.

Manshield Construction was the lowest bidder and won the contract for construction.

The design plans for the Stonebridge Wellness Centre