Back At It

The Head of Public Works in Steinbach says with five inches of snow falling the last two days, it will probably be Saturday before all streets are cleared.

Randy Reimer says snowplows were out Tuesday and then again early Wednesday morning. But with snow falling until about 11am Wednesday, Reimer says plows will have to do another pass on those streets.

Reimer says as of late morning they were working in the Georgetown area in anticipation of Thursday's garbage day. He expects on Thursday they will focus their attention on clearing streets that have a Friday garbage pickup.

According to Reimer, the goal is to have as much cleared as possible for Saturday, just in time for a Colorado Low which forecasters are suggesting could hit southern Manitoba Christmas weekend.

He adds there are snow piles in cul-de-sacs, parking lots and boulevards that need to be hauled away but he says they will focus on clearing streets first. All sidewalks and bicycle paths are expected to be cleared by Friday.

Meanwhile, he asks motorists to keep from parking on streets until snowplows have been through.

With more snow expected Christmas weekend, Reimer is hoping his plow operators will get the day off on Christmas Day before possibly getting back on their equipment on Boxing Day.