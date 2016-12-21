Back At It The Head of Public Works in Steinbach says with five inches of snow falling the last two days, it will probably be Saturday before all streets are cleared. Randy Reimer says snowplows were out…

21 Year Old Dies In Snowmobile Collision St. Pierre RCMP respond to a fatal snowmobile collision.When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went…

Winter Travel Heating Up A travel agent in Steinbach says ever since the snow and cold arrived in southern Manitoba, her office has been chaos. Mary Jane Hiebert of Canada One Travel says during the months of September,…

City Council Reaffirms Support For Performing Arts Centre City councillors Susan Penner and Michael Zwaagstra were chastised at city council Tuesday night for undermining a resolution of city council regarding the Performing Arts Centre. Zwaagstra and…

A Fresh Blanket Of Snow Ushers In Winter Winter arrived this Wednesday morning at 4:44 a.m. and Steinbach residents woke up to a fresh layer snow. Approximately 13 centimetres of snow has fallen from early Tuesday until 10:00 a.m.…

900 Food Hampers Delivered The last of the food hampers were delivered Tuesday for Steinbach Community Christmas. Spokesperson Roger Blatz says things went great and he has learned not to panic when the task of pulling off…

Goertzen Disappointed In Federal Health Ultimatum Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is disappointed in what happened Monday in Ottawa. Provincial Finance and Health Ministers were summoned to Ottawa by the federal Finance Minister to…

Tache Fire Attends Rollover On Hwy 1 *Updated The Tache Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover one kilometre east of Provincial Road 206 just before 3 Tuesday afternoon. Lorette District Fire Chief Renee Gougeon says there were…

Two vehicle Collision In Mitchell The Steinbach Fire Department was called to a two vehicle collision at the corner of Highway 52 and Ash Street in Mitchell shortly before 5:30 Tuesday evening. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner…

Zwaagstra Opposes $24 Million Performing Arts Centre Steinbach city councillor Michael Zwaagstra is joining colleague Susan Penner in saying the city cannot afford a $24 million Performing Arts Centre. He supported the project when the cost was…

RCMP Nab More Impaireds Steinbach RCMP stopped 235 vehicles in week two of their holiday checkstop program. Four checkstops were held during the second week, ending December 19th. There was one impaired driver charged, one…

La Broquerie Looking Forward To Elevation Mapping The reeve of La Broquerie says it will help with water retention and land development in the future. La Broquerie Council passed a resolution to become a member of the Red River Basin Commission…

Volunteers Provide More Than Safe Rides 52 safe rides, three boosts, and one push out of the ditch were provided by the 45 Operation Red Nose volunteers this past weekend. Spokesperson Mariette Kirouac says Operation Red Nose volunteers…

Springfield Death Ruled Homicide RCMP are now treating the death of a woman in the Rural Municipality of Springfield as a homicide. On July 14th of this year, Oakbank RCMP responded to a death at a residence in the RM of…