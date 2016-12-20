A Case Of The Christmas Blues

A local crisis unit practitioner says this is a tough time of year for many people.



Amanda MacBeth works at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Steinbach. She says the holiday blues can create feelings of depression or anxiety. This could be the result of someone experiencing their first Christmas since the death of a loved one. Or, it could be the result of unrealistic expectations due to gift buying and the financial stress associated with that.

Other factors might include being forced to spend time with a family member that a person doesn't get along with and the tension that creates.

"We live in a northern climate, so people aren't getting as much sunshine as they normally would and that can have a negative impact on their mood," adds MacBeth. "All these factors can combine to make the Christmas season one that is actually kind of depressing."

MacBeth says there are signals we can look for, tipping us off that either we or a loved one is depressed. They include a low mood, feelings of failure, low energy, a desire to drink more, having a poor appetite or overeating and thoughts of wanting to die.

She says one way to pull through this funk is to get more sunshine. For those who leave for work in the dark and then return home in the dark, it might be a good idea to step outside during lunch. Or she suggests purchasing a full spectrum lamp. For those whose mood is not the result of sunlight, MacBeth suggests getting more exercise and cutting back on alcohol.

"You need to sometimes just let some air out of the tire," says MacBeth. "You need to express your frustrations, maybe with your family members or that you are worried about not having enough money."

Another tip is to call the crisis line. For those living east of Highway 75, that number is 1-888-617-7715 and for those west of Highway 75 it is 1-866-588-1697.

Then, there is also the option of going to the Crisis Stabilization Unit. This is an eight bed unit in Steinbach available for those needing extra support during a tough time. MacBeth notes there are also mental health liaison nurses at hospitals in Steinbach, Portage and Winkler.