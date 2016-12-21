900 Food Hampers Delivered

The last of the food hampers were delivered Tuesday for Steinbach Community Christmas. Spokesperson Roger Blatz says things went great and he has learned not to panic when the task of pulling off this massive project seems overwhelming.

This year there were requests for 900 hampers. Combine that with a grocery bill staring them in the face of about $100,000, and the fact they were still short about 250 toys just days before delivery and one might get nervous.

"We always have a little panic beforehand," says Blatz. "I don't think I ever doubt this community. I know that if we're short, if we just put it out there and people know we're short, they always come through."

And come through, they did. Blatz says this year there were larger families receiving hampers and as a result, more food was needed. On one of the delivery days, they realized they were going to be short on milk. So, Blatz says they called up one of the local grocery stores and within half an hour had returned with a half tonne filled with milk.

There was also a need for more turkeys and Blatz says that is something that historically they need to order before Thanksgiving.

"A week and a half ago I ordered more turkeys and it was literally two emails and I had turkeys," recalls Blatz.

He notes there was also the heart warming actions of a five-year-old boy this year who heard of the need for more toys. The boy decided to give up his Lego set which he received for his birthday and rather donate it to Steinbach Community Christmas. In this way, another young boy who wouldn't otherwise have received a gift now has something to open at Christmas.

According to Blatz, 900 hampers is right on par with last year and he refers to that as "win-win." Blatz says it is his goal every year for that number to either drop or stay the same.

"We'd be a better community if our numbers actually go down," he says. "Then we're taking care of our neighbours."