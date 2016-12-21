21 Year Old Dies In Snowmobile Collision

St. Pierre RCMP respond to a fatal snowmobile collision.When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went looking for him.

The male was headed for home at approximately 10:30 pm December 19, but didn't arrive. On December 20, at approximately 5:45 pm St. Pierre RCMP received a report of a snowmobile collision. The male driver of the snowmobile was located the next day in a ditch off of Highway 207 near the intersection of Pine Grove Road, in the RM of Tache. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although he was wearing a helmet, poor weather conditions that night may have been a factor in the collision. RCMP say there was low visibility with heavy blowing snow that night. The investigation into the cause of the collision is still under investigation.